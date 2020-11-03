How to watch election night results

▶ Watch Video: CBSN

CBS News will be broadcasting on election night — Tuesday, November 3 — from a new election night studio in the ViacomCBS headquarters in Times Square. Historic early voter turnout amid the coronavirus pandemic suggests the 2020 election could break turnout records.

Election Day coverage will begin on CBSN and “CBS This Morning” at 7 a.m. with updates throughout the day, and highlights and analysis on “Red & Blue” at 5 p.m. Beginning at 7 p.m., CBSN will have continuous coverage with exit poll analysis and up-to-the minute calls from the CBS News Decision Desk.

Download the free CBS News app for full CBSN coverage and live updates. CBSN streaming is available on all major platforms, including: iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon, Apple, Samsung and Pluto.

How to watch election night coverage

What : Election night coverage

Date: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Location: Election night studio in the ViacomCBS headquarters in New York’s Times Square

TV: CBS broadcast stations coverage begins with Evening News at 6:30 p.m.

“Red & Blue” preview coverage on CBSN: 5-7 p.m.

CBSN: Continuous coverage begins at 7 p.m.

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile phone, connected TV or gaming console. Download the free CBS News app for full CBSN coverage and live election updates. CBSN streaming is available on all major platforms, including iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon, Apple, Samsung and Pluto.

Follow: Election night live updates on CBSNews.com

Find: When polls close in each state

CBSN coverage begins at 7 a.m. and will be anchored by Anne-Marie Green. Vladimir Duthiers and Tanya Rivero will provide updates throughout the day. “Red & Blue,” at 5 p.m. ET, will be anchored by Elaine Quijano. Starting at 7 p.m. ET, CBSN will provide continuous coverage, led by elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto.

Election night coverage on CBS begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on “CBS Evening News,” led by anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell, and continues throughout the evening and into the early hours.

O’Donnell will be joined by “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King, “Face the Nation” moderator and senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan, “60 Minutes” correspondent and CBS News senior political analyst John Dickerson, and CBS News political correspondent Ed O’Keefe.

CBS News’ coverage will also include reporting from chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett on exit polls and voter integrity; chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes on House and Senate races; Maria Elena Salinas on various voting blocks; and Jeff Pegues on election security and misinformation.

Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and former Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett will also be offering perspectives.