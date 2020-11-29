How to help others this holiday during coronavirus

▶ Watch Video: Many share what they’re thankful for amid COVID-19 pandemic

With the holiday season among us, we wanted to share with you some of the best ways to help your fellow neighbors and be of service to others during this difficult time.

The nation’s food banks and pantries are still struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. To find your local food bank and learn how to donate, log onto feedingamerica.org. The Red Cross is encouraging people to make and keep future appointments to give blood and platelets. For those who have had the virus, the Red Cross is seeking plasma donations. To make an appointment, you can visit redcrossblod.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to find a local donation site.

Check in on elderly neighbors and offer to help with groceries, or call friends and family who have children at home and offer to help with a virtual activity for a day. Remember, we’re all in this together.

Here’s a look at some organizations we recommend during this holiday season:

General COVID-19 information and assistance

cdc.gov

Disaster Distress Helpline 1-800-985-5990

Blood and platelet drives

Food Banks and Holiday meals

Helping your fellow man (and man’s best friend)