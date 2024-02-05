How to get tickets for the World Cup 2026 final at MetLife stadium, and more key details

▶ Watch Video: Soccer fans buzzing about 2026 World Cup at MetLife

NEW YORK – The world’s biggest game is coming to New Jersey.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final will be played at MetLife Stadium, officials announced Sunday.

Here are some answers to questions people might have about The Beautiful Game coming to our area.

When do World Cup tickets go on sale?



The answer isn’t immediately clear. Fans however can sign up to register their interest in getting tickets, and will then get notified about ticket sales.

How to get tickets for World Cup 2026

If you’re interested in getting tickets for games being played at MetLife/New York New Jersey Stadium, right now the only way to get ahold of a ticket is to sign up with FIFA to express your interest.

How much are World Cup final tickets?

It seems a pretty safe bet to say tickets will be more expensive than they were in for the 2022 final in Qatar. That said, it might be useful to reflect on how much those tickets cost at the time.

According to FIFA, the tickets for the final back in 2022 ranged in price from $380 for a Category 4 obstructed view seat to $5,850 for a Category 1 individual match ticket for the final.

MetLife Stadium getting a name change

MetLife Stadium will have a name change for the duration of the tournament. It will be known as “New York New Jersey Stadium” throughout the tournament. That’s because FIFA, and certain other sports tournaments, bar the use of corporate-sponsored stadium names in their coverage, considering it a form of marketing. So stadiums for those events are typically given a generic name, based on their location.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The tournament is being played in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

In Canada, games will be played in Toronto and Vancouver.

In Mexico, games will be played in Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey.

In the U.S., games will be played in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York-New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle.

New York New Jersey Stadium, aka MetLife Stadium, will host the final.

MetLife Stadium capacity