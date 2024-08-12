WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

How To Get Relief From Unexpectedly High Medical Bills

By News Desk
August 12, 2024 7:17AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Unexpectedly high medical bills are common in the United States, but there are ways to get relief.

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, one in five Americans are affected by outstanding medical debt.

The total cost is $88 billion.

Laws governing hospital charity care require that non-profit hospitals lower or write off bills for low-income households.

The organization Dollar For can help advocate for patients, and many states have free consumer assistance programs as well.

