How each senator voted on Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination

▶ Watch Video: Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes first Black woman confirmed to Supreme Court

Washington — The Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Thursday, making her the first Black woman to serve as a justice on the nation’s highest court.

The final vote was 53-47, with three Republicans — Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — joining all 50 Democrats in backing her nomination. The White House and Democratic leaders had urged GOP senators to back Jackson’s nomination in the hopes of confirming her with bipartisan support.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman and first woman of color to hold the role, presided over the Senate during the vote. Democrats burst into applause once Harris read the vote count and made Jackson’s confirmation official.

Jackson will not take the bench immediately, since Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who is she replacing, plans to serve out the rest of the court’s current term, which ends this summer.

Here is how each senator voted on Jackson’s confirmation:

Senators who voted for Jackson’s confirmation

Republicans

Susan Collins, Maine

Mitt Romney, Utah

Lisa Murkowski, Alaska

Democrats

Joe Manchin, West Virginia

Tammy Baldwin, Wisconsin

Chuck Schumer, New York

Dick Durbin, Illinois

Michael Bennet, Colorado

Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut

Cory Booker, New Jersey

Sherrod Brown, Ohio

Maria Cantwell, Washington

Ben Cardin, Maryland

Tom Carper, Delaware

Bob Casey, Pennsylvania

Chris Coons, Delaware

Catherine Cortez Masto, Nevada

Tammy Duckworth, Illinois

Dianne Feinstein, California

Kirsten Gillibrand, New York

Maggie Hassan, New Hampshire

Martin Heinrich, New Mexico

John Hickenlooper, Colorado

Mazie Hirono, Hawaii

Tim Kaine, Virginia

Mark Kelly, Arizona

Angus King, Maine

Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota

Patrick Leahy, Vermont

Ben Ray Luján, New Mexico

Ed Markey, Massachusetts

Robert Menendez, New Jersey

Jeff Merkley, Oregon

Chris Murphy, Connecticut

Patty Murray, Washington

Jon Ossoff, Georgia

Alex Padilla, California

Gary Peters, Michigan

Jack Reed, Rhode Island

Jacky Rosen, Nevada

Bernie Sanders, Vermont

Brian Schatz, Hawaii

Jeanne Shaheen, New Hampshire

Kyrsten Sinema, Arizona

Tina Smith, Minnesota

Debbie Stabenow, Michigan

Jon Tester, Montana

Chris Van Hollen, Maryland

Mark Warner, Virginia

Raphael Warnock, Georgia

Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts

Sheldon Whitehouse, Rhode Island

Ron Wyden, Oregon

Senators who voted against Jackson’s confirmation

Republicans