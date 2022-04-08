      Weather Alert

How each senator voted on Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination

CBS News
Apr 8, 2022 @ 12:04am

Washington — The Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Thursday, making her the first Black woman to serve as a justice on the nation’s highest court.

The final vote was 53-47, with three Republicans — Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — joining all 50 Democrats in backing her nomination. The White House and Democratic leaders had urged GOP senators to back Jackson’s nomination in the hopes of confirming her with bipartisan support.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman and first woman of color to hold the role, presided over the Senate during the vote. Democrats burst into applause once Harris read the vote count and made Jackson’s confirmation official.

Jackson will not take the bench immediately, since Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who is she replacing, plans to serve out the rest of the court’s current term, which ends this summer. 

Here is how each senator voted on Jackson’s confirmation:

Senators who voted for Jackson’s confirmation

Republicans

  • Susan Collins, Maine
  • Mitt Romney, Utah
  • Lisa Murkowski, Alaska

Democrats

  • Joe Manchin, West Virginia
  • Tammy Baldwin, Wisconsin
  • Chuck Schumer, New York
  • Dick Durbin, Illinois
  • Michael Bennet, Colorado
  • Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut
  • Cory Booker, New Jersey
  • Sherrod Brown, Ohio
  • Maria Cantwell, Washington
  • Ben Cardin, Maryland
  • Tom Carper, Delaware
  • Bob Casey, Pennsylvania
  • Chris Coons, Delaware
  • Catherine Cortez Masto, Nevada
  • Tammy Duckworth, Illinois
  • Dianne Feinstein, California
  • Kirsten Gillibrand, New York
  • Maggie Hassan, New Hampshire
  • Martin Heinrich, New Mexico
  • John Hickenlooper, Colorado
  • Mazie Hirono, Hawaii
  • Tim Kaine, Virginia
  • Mark Kelly, Arizona
  • Angus King, Maine
  • Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota
  • Patrick Leahy, Vermont
  • Ben Ray Luján, New Mexico
  • Ed Markey, Massachusetts
  • Robert Menendez, New Jersey
  • Jeff Merkley, Oregon
  • Chris Murphy, Connecticut
  • Patty Murray, Washington
  • Jon Ossoff, Georgia
  • Alex Padilla, California 
  • Gary Peters, Michigan
  • Jack Reed, Rhode Island
  • Jacky Rosen, Nevada
  • Bernie Sanders, Vermont
  • Brian Schatz, Hawaii
  • Jeanne Shaheen, New Hampshire
  • Kyrsten Sinema, Arizona
  • Tina Smith, Minnesota
  • Debbie Stabenow, Michigan
  • Jon Tester, Montana
  • Chris Van Hollen, Maryland
  • Mark Warner, Virginia
  • Raphael Warnock, Georgia
  • Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts
  • Sheldon Whitehouse, Rhode Island
  • Ron Wyden, Oregon

Senators who voted against Jackson’s confirmation

Republicans

  • Mitch McConnell, Kentucky
  • John Barrasso, Wyoming
  • Marsha Blackburn, Tennessee
  • Roy Blunt, Missouri
  • John Boozman, Arkansas
  • Mike Braun, Indiana
  • Richard Burr, North Carolina
  • Bill Cassidy, Louisiana
  • John Cornyn, Texas
  • Tom Cotton, Arkansas
  • Kevin Cramer, North Dakota
  • Mike Crapo, Idaho
  • Ted Cruz, Texas
  • Steve Daines, Montana
  • Joni Ernst, Iowa
  • Deb Fischer, Nebraska
  • Lindsey Graham, South Carolina
  • Chuck Grassley, Iowa
  • Bill Hagerty, Tennessee
  • Josh Hawley, Missouri
  • John Hoeven, North Dakota
  • Cindy Hyde-Smith, Mississippi
  • Jim Inhofe, Oklahoma
  • Ron Johnson, Wisconsin
  • John Kennedy, Louisiana
  • James Lankford, Oklahoma
  • Mike Lee, Utah
  • Cynthia Lummis, Wyoming
  • Roger Marshall, Kansas
  • Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia
  • Jerry Moran, Kansas
  • Rand Paul, Kentucky
  • Rob Portman, Ohio
  • Jim Risch, Idaho
  • Mike Rounds, South Dakota
  • Marco Rubio, Florida
  • Ben Sasse, Nebraska
  • Rick Scott, Florida
  • Tim Scott, South Carolina
  • Richard Shelby, Alabama
  • Dan Sullivan, Alaska
  • Thom Tillis, North Carolina
  • John Thune, South Dakota
  • Pat Toomey, Pennsylvania
  • Tommy Tuberville, Alabama 
  • Roger Wicker, Mississippi
  • Todd Young, Indiana
