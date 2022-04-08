How each senator voted on Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination

▶ Watch Video: Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes first Black woman confirmed to Supreme Court Washington — The Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Thursday, making her the first Black woman to serve as a justice on the nation’s highest court. The final vote was 53-47, with three Republicans — Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — joining all 50 Democrats in backing her nomination. The White House and Democratic leaders had urged GOP senators to back Jackson’s nomination in the hopes of confirming her with bipartisan support. Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman and first woman of color to hold the role, presided over the Senate during the vote. Democrats burst into applause once Harris read the vote count and made Jackson’s confirmation official. Jackson will not take the bench immediately, since Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who is she replacing, plans to serve out the rest of the court’s current term, which ends this summer. Here is how each senator voted on Jackson’s confirmation: Senators who voted for Jackson’s confirmation Republicans Susan Collins, Maine Mitt Romney, Utah Lisa Murkowski, Alaska Democrats Joe Manchin, West Virginia Tammy Baldwin, Wisconsin Chuck Schumer, New York Dick Durbin, Illinois Michael Bennet, Colorado Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut Cory Booker, New Jersey Sherrod Brown, Ohio Maria Cantwell, Washington Ben Cardin, Maryland Tom Carper, Delaware Bob Casey, Pennsylvania Chris Coons, Delaware Catherine Cortez Masto, Nevada Tammy Duckworth, Illinois Dianne Feinstein, California Kirsten Gillibrand, New York Maggie Hassan, New Hampshire Martin Heinrich, New Mexico John Hickenlooper, Colorado Mazie Hirono, Hawaii Tim Kaine, Virginia Mark Kelly, Arizona Angus King, Maine Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota Patrick Leahy, Vermont Ben Ray Luján, New Mexico Ed Markey, Massachusetts Robert Menendez, New Jersey Jeff Merkley, Oregon Chris Murphy, Connecticut Patty Murray, Washington Jon Ossoff, Georgia Alex Padilla, California Gary Peters, Michigan Jack Reed, Rhode Island Jacky Rosen, Nevada Bernie Sanders, Vermont Brian Schatz, Hawaii Jeanne Shaheen, New Hampshire Kyrsten Sinema, Arizona Tina Smith, Minnesota Debbie Stabenow, Michigan Jon Tester, Montana Chris Van Hollen, Maryland Mark Warner, Virginia Raphael Warnock, Georgia Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Sheldon Whitehouse, Rhode Island Ron Wyden, Oregon Senators who voted against Jackson’s confirmation Republicans Mitch McConnell, Kentucky John Barrasso, Wyoming Marsha Blackburn, Tennessee Roy Blunt, Missouri John Boozman, Arkansas Mike Braun, Indiana Richard Burr, North Carolina Bill Cassidy, Louisiana John Cornyn, Texas Tom Cotton, Arkansas Kevin Cramer, North Dakota Mike Crapo, Idaho Ted Cruz, Texas Steve Daines, Montana Joni Ernst, Iowa Deb Fischer, Nebraska Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Chuck Grassley, Iowa Bill Hagerty, Tennessee Josh Hawley, Missouri John Hoeven, North Dakota Cindy Hyde-Smith, Mississippi Jim Inhofe, Oklahoma Ron Johnson, Wisconsin John Kennedy, Louisiana James Lankford, Oklahoma Mike Lee, Utah Cynthia Lummis, Wyoming Roger Marshall, Kansas Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia Jerry Moran, Kansas Rand Paul, Kentucky Rob Portman, Ohio Jim Risch, Idaho Mike Rounds, South Dakota Marco Rubio, Florida Ben Sasse, Nebraska Rick Scott, Florida Tim Scott, South Carolina Richard Shelby, Alabama Dan Sullivan, Alaska Thom Tillis, North Carolina John Thune, South Dakota Pat Toomey, Pennsylvania Tommy Tuberville, Alabama Roger Wicker, Mississippi Todd Young, Indiana