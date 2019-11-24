How do I find pesticide education resources, review manuals and applicator tests?

Use these frequently asked questions to find Worker Protection Standards (WPS) resources, purchase pesticide applicator review manuals, and sign up for MDARD pesticide applicator test.
Michigan State University Extension educators get many questions about pesticide resources, pesticide recertification reviews and tests. Here are some of the most common questions.
Where can I purchase pesticide manuals?
Those applying for a commercial or private pesticide applicators license in Michigan can purchase Michigan Pesticide Applicator Core and Category Pesticide Safety Training Manuals on the National Pesticide Safety Education Center website. The private core and commercial core manuals (in English and Spanish) should be available at your local MSU Extension office as well.
Where can I find Worker Protection Standards (WPS) resources?
Up-to-date pesticide resources can be found on the National Pesticide Safety Education Center website and the Pesticide Educational Resources Collaborative website.
- Frequently asked questions guides for WPS
- WPS training videos for workers and handlers
- WPS “How to Comply Manual” in English and Spanish
- WPS training materials
- Bilingual dictionary of pesticide terms
- Online course for train-the-trainers
- WPS posters and flipcharts
Can I purchase all the WPS products at once?
Yes, you can purchase a bundle of WPS products at once or buy or download the individual items. The bundle of seven WPS products contains:
- 1 set of 1 Spanish and 1 English National Worker Protection Standard: A Manual for Trainers
- 1 How to Comply Manual
- 1 Pesticide Educational Resources Collaborative Respiratory Guide
- 1 Rutgers Respiratory Guide
- 1 large, 2-sided English/bilingual poster
- 1 set of 1 Spanish and 1 English Agricultural Workers and Pesticide Handlers DVDs
- 1 pack of 2 WPS employer handbooks
You can also purchase the NEW WPS Resources Mega Thumb Drive. It contains:
- WPS How to Comply Manual in English and Spanish
- WPS Agricultural Employer Handbook in English and Spanish
- WPS Agricultural Worker Training Flipcharts and Central Posting Posters in the following Languages: English, Spanish, Chinese, Haitian Creole, Russian, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- WPS Respiratory Protection Guide in English and Spanish
- WPS Training Presentation PowerPoints in English and Spanish
- WPS Train the Trainer Manual in English and Spanish
- WPS Training Videos for Agricultural Workers and Pesticide Handlers in English and Spanish (with bilingual accompanying explanatory booklet)
How do I sign up for a pesticide application review session?
Throughout the winter months, many MSU Extension offices offer review sessions of RUP materials prior to the tests with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). Visit MSU’s Pest Management Events to see a list of upcoming reviews, and follow the MSU Extension news to be informed of upcoming reviews.
Where and when are the pesticide applicator tests in my county?
You can find and sign up for pesticide applicator exams by using MDARD’s State of Michigan Online Pesticide Exam Scheduling System. You can either enter the exam scheduling tool by creating a login or by entering as a guest. For example, you can see there are three upcoming pesticide exams in Ottawa County: Feb. 27, March 4 and April 21, 2020.