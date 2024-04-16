House Republicans Send Mayorkas Impeachment Articles To The Senate, Forcing A Trial
WASHINGTON (AP) — House impeachment managers have walked two articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas across the Capitol to the Senate, forcing senators to convene a trial.
The allegations against Mayorkas are that he has “willfully and systematically” refused to enforce immigration laws at the U.S.-Mexico border.
The proceedings triggered by Tuesday’s action may not last long.
Democrats are expected to try to dismiss or table the charges this week before arguments start.
Republicans want a full trial.
Speaker Mike Johnson says Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer should convene a trial to “hold those who engineered this crisis to full account.”
Schumer says impeachment shouldn’t be used to settle policy disagreements.