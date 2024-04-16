House Republicans Send Mayorkas Impeachment Articles To The Senate, Forcing A Trial

FILE - Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on threats to the homeland, Oct. 31, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. As Republicans in the House of Representatives threaten to make Mayorkas the first Cabinet official impeached in nearly 150 years, Mayorkas says, in a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press, he is “totally focused on the work" that his agency of 260,000 people conducts and not distracted by the politics of impeachment. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — House impeachment managers have walked two articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas across the Capitol to the Senate, forcing senators to convene a trial.

The allegations against Mayorkas are that he has “willfully and systematically” refused to enforce immigration laws at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The proceedings triggered by Tuesday’s action may not last long.

Democrats are expected to try to dismiss or table the charges this week before arguments start.

Republicans want a full trial.

Speaker Mike Johnson says Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer should convene a trial to “hold those who engineered this crisis to full account.”

Schumer says impeachment shouldn’t be used to settle policy disagreements.