House Passes Legislation for Coronavirus Testing and Paid Leave
Early Saturday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation that will help protect Americans from the Coronavirus and provide resources to first-responders on the front lines of dealing with the virus.
The legislation includes:
- Funding to cover the costs of Coronavirus testing and requires insurers to cover testing coverage for patients.
- Funding for nutrition assistance to senior citizens, women, children and low-income families.
- Protections for workers, including 14-day paid sick leave to employees affected by Coronavirus.
- Reimbursement for employers for paid sick leave through tax credits.
More information on the legislation is available here.
Congressman John Moolenaar voted for the legislation and made the following statement:
“This legislation will help ensure that cost won’t stop someone from being tested for Coronavirus, and testing is critical to understanding the full scope of the situation.
“We also need to make sure that Americans who are affected by this virus know that they will have the leave-time they need to recover. They should not go to work because then they might transmit the virus to another person.
“With the number of cases in our state growing, including some in mid and northern Michigan, I hope residents will continue taking simple steps to limit the spread of the virus including washing their hands whenever they can, covering their mouths when they cough, and not going into work if they feel sick. Together, we can limit the spread of Coronavirus and protect our friends and neighbors, especially seniors and those with underlying health conditions.”
More information on the Coronavirus is available at Coronavirus.gov and michigan.gov/coronavirus/