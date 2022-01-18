House January 6 committee subpoenas Rudy Giuliani and other Trump allies

The House select committee investigating the January 6 assault on U.S. Capitol on Tuesday issued subpoenas to former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and three others who challenged the 2020 election results.

In addition to Giuliani, the committee is demanding documents and testimony from Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell, two lawyers who worked to promote the president’s false claims about the election, as well as Boris Epshteyn, a former Trump White House aide.

“The four individuals we’ve subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes,” the panel’s chairman Bennie Thompson said in a statement.

All four figures participated in a November 19, 2020 press conference that featured outlandish claims the election had been stolen and that Trump had won in a “landslide.”

