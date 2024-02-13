House GOP Will Try Again To Impeach Mayorkas After Failing Once, But Outcome Still Uncertain

WASHINGTON (AP) — Having failed to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas the first time, House Republicans are determined to try again.

But it’s not at all certain Tuesday’s scheduled do-over will produce a better tally.

The evening vote is expected to be tight, even with the arrival of Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who has been away from Washington for cancer care.

Speaker Mike Johnson’s threadbare majority cannot spare defections or absences in the face of staunch Democratic opposition to impeaching Mayorkas.

After last week’s embarrassing setback, Republicans are trying to make good on their priorities as they criticize the Biden administration’s handling of the record number of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.