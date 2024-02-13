WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

House GOP Will Try Again To Impeach Mayorkas After Failing Once, But Outcome Still Uncertain

By News Desk
February 13, 2024 12:54PM EST
FILE - Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on threats to the homeland, Oct. 31, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. As Republicans in the House of Representatives threaten to make Mayorkas the first Cabinet official impeached in nearly 150 years, Mayorkas says, in a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press, he is “totally focused on the work" that his agency of 260,000 people conducts and not distracted by the politics of impeachment. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Having failed to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas the first time, House Republicans are determined to try again.

But it’s not at all certain Tuesday’s scheduled do-over will produce a better tally.

The evening vote is expected to be tight, even with the arrival of Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who has been away from Washington for cancer care.

Speaker Mike Johnson’s threadbare majority cannot spare defections or absences in the face of staunch Democratic opposition to impeaching Mayorkas.

After last week’s embarrassing setback, Republicans are trying to make good on their priorities as they criticize the Biden administration’s handling of the record number of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

