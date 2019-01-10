House Framing Party Held As Part Of Support For Open Door

Backers of Midland’s Open Door crisis shelter and soup kitchen gathered at a framing party Wednesday for a house being built by Greystone Homes.

Open Door Executive Director Renee Pettinger says roughly two dozen people wrote best wishes messages for the home’s future occupants on the interior frames prior to them being covered. Pettinger added construction began in October and should conclude around May at the site in the Alder Woods subdivision off Sturgeon in Midland County’s Larkin Township.

She says the home’s sale will benefit Open Door programs and services. Organizers hope to raise at least $20,000 from that sale as part of the “Building For Change” fundraiser initiative.

To learn more go to www. Midland Open Door.org.