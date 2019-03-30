Iosco County House Fire Kills One

A 34-year-old man from Hale died early Friday morning in an Iosco County house fire. State Police at the West Branch Post say fire personnel found Kip Hodges dead inside the home in the 4800 block of Kokosing Road after the fire broke out, just after 1:00 a.m.

Hodges’ girlfriend called for help after breaking out a window to escape, telling the dispatcher he was still inside. The fire is under investigation and an autopsy was planned to determine Hodges’ cause of death. State troopers had help at the fire scene from the Plainfield Township Fire Department, Iosco County EMS and Central Dispatch, along with the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit.