House Expels New York Rep. George Santos. It’s Just The Sixth Expulsion In The Chamber’s History

By News Desk
December 1, 2023 12:46PM EST
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to expel Republican Rep. George Santos of New York following a critical ethics report on his conduct that included converting campaign donations for his own use.

He’s just the sixth member in the chamber’s history to be ousted by colleagues.

Friday’s vote to expel him was 311-114.

Expulsion requires support from two-thirds of the House, a purposefully high bar.

A blistering House Ethics Committee report that accused Santos of breaking federal law proved decisive.

As it became clear that he would be expelled, Santos placed his overcoat over his shoulders, shook hands with conservative members who had voted against his expulsion and then he departed the House chamber.

