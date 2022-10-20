Houghton Lake Standoff Ends Peacefully

No one was hurt after a five hour standoff with state police ended peacefully in Houghton Lake Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a 45-year-old man was wanted for stealing groceries from a Citgo has station on Saturday, and attempted to steal more groceries from the same store on Tuesday. A clerk told the man to leave the store and was allegedly assaulted by the suspect.

When police attempted to serve a warrant for the man’s arrest in the area of Loxley Road and Byron Avenue on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., the man refused to come out. A state police bomb squad and emergency support team were called in to negotiate a peaceful surrender. The suspect gave himself up to police around 3:30 p.m. Police did not find any weapons or explosive devices at the suspect’s property. He is being held in the Roscommon County Jail awaiting arraignment.