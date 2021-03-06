Houghton Lake Man Pleads Guilty To Child Sexual Assault
(Alpha Media file photo)
A Houghton Lake man accused of sexually assaulting a child has pleaded guilty in a Shiawassee County court.
50-year-old Michael Clune was charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13. Prosecutors say Clune met a 12-year-old boy online and convinced the child to meet in person. He picked him up and took him to a Shiawassee County motel where the sexual assault took place.
Police recovered video evidence of the assault from Clune’s phone and were able to identify the boy and the motel.
Clune was previously convicted of third degree criminal sexual conduct in Wayne County in 2004. He also faces criminal sexual conduct charges in both Clare and Roscommon counties. He will be sentenced between 25 years to life in prison.