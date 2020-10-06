Houghton Lake Man Arrested After Lengthy Sexual Assault Investigation
source: Alpha Media Image Library
After a seven month investigation, a 49-year-old Houghton Lake man is behind bars for sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy.
Police say the incident took place in Clare County. During the course of the investigation, police learned the man allegedly attempted to sexually assault other young males around Michigan. At least one other victim has been identified.
The suspect also allegedly manufactured and possessed child pornography. He is being charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13, child abuse aggravated sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit crime and habitual offender second notice.
The man’s name isn’t being released pending arraignment. He’s currently held in the Clare County Jail.