Hospitals Still Prepared for Non-COVID-19 Emergencies
(WSGW file photo)
Ascension St. Mary’s hospital in Saginaw wants to remind residents it’s emergency rooms are prepared for people experiencing medical emergencies like heart attacks or strokes.
Even though hospitals are caring for patients with COVID-19, clinicians want to reassure the public that individuals who need emergency care should not delay treatment. An emergency is still an emergency.
Ascension St. Mary’s hospital is one hospital equipped to safely protect patients from potential exposure to COVID-19 while taking care of their chest pain, stroke symptoms, traumatic injuries, emotional and mental health and any other acute medical or surgical needs. Separate intake and care areas, waiting room distancing, staff screening, ongoing use of personal protective equipment, as well as extensive safety and sanitization protocols, are in place to ensure all patients are cared for in a protected environment.
The hospital continuously monitors guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and adjusts safety practices and safeguards accordingly.
Providers also encourage individuals who have pre-existing conditions to continue their routine care to stay healthy. Call your primary care provider or specialist first to discuss whether an online visit is an option for your care. Visit ascension.org/onlinecare for more information.