Hospitals Dedicate Peace Poles

Three hospitals joined together Friday to celebrate the International Day of Peace. St. Mary’s of Michigan, Genesys Health and Saint Joseph Health System gathered at their respective campuses to dedicate a new Peace Pole, placed as visual symbols and reminders of their mission statements to advocate for a just society and world through their words and actions.

The peace pole is an internationally recognized symbol of the hopes and dreams of all people for peace on earth. There are tens of thousand of peace poles in more than 180 countries. Each pole contains the words “May Peace Prevail On Earth,” etched in different languages on each of its sides.