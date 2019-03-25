Hospital Partnership Assures Local, Quality Care

Six independent hospitals in Saginaw County and the Thumb area have joined together to form the Covenant Regional Thumb Network (CRTN) in order to better share resources and services. The hospitals include Covenant Hospital in Saginaw, Deckerville Community Hospital, Harbor Beach Community Hospital, Hills and Dales General Hospital in Cass City, Marlette Regional Hospital, and Scheurer Hospital in Pigeon. Having an independent relationship with Covenant allows for a streamlined flow of resources and services that might not be available outside of a major metropolitan area. Patients will be able to choose a hospital close to home which best fits their needs. The CRTN can assure if there’s a need for more advanced procedures, the partnership can provide the necessary care and ensures local hospitals remain local, instead of being acquired by large hospital conglomerates.