Homicide Total Climbs To 22 In Saginaw

Dave Maurer
Nov 22, 2020 @ 7:47am
Just before 8:00 Friday evening Saginaw Police and Michigan State Troopers responded  to a 9-1-1 call on a shooting in the 1000 block of Lindsay Drive.  They found a 35 year old man had been shot multiple times.  The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died from his wounds.  No suspects have been identified.  The Saginaw Major Crimes Unit is investigating the homicide which is the 22nd so far this year.  Anyone with information on this shooting should contact Detective Trooper Antonio Taylor at 989-297-8657.

