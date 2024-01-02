Homicide Reported in Saginaw

Saginaw County Central Dispatch reported a homicide and a separate shooting in Saginaw Monday, January 1.

The homicide took place in the 400 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to central dispatch. Police were on the scene around 7:05 P.M. There’s no word on the victim, manner of death or any potential suspects at this time.

The shooting occurred later in the evening, around 9:25 in the 2700 block of Thatcher near Gallagher. Gallagher was closed for about two and a half hours while police conducted an investigation. It isn’t known if the two incidents are related.

The homicide marks Saginaw’s first of 2024. There were 14 homicides in the city in 2023.