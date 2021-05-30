      Weather Alert

Homicide Mars Memorial Weekend in Buena Vista

Dave Maurer
May 30, 2021 @ 8:59am
(WSGW file photo)

Buena Vista Township Police are investigating a fatal mid-day shooting at a party store. The shooting happened at the Stop N Shop party store, 265 S. Outer Drive, on Saturday, May 29 at about 1:30pm. Buena Vista Township Police Chief Reginald Williams identified the victim as 35-year-old Omar Jones. Police said Jones was declared dead at the scene. There was no suspect information immediately available.  Anyone with information on this shooting can report anonymously to Crimestoppers Tip Line 1-800-422-JAIL.

