Home Invasion Suspect Arrested After Removing Tether

Michigan State Police arrested a man in Auburn who had allegedly cut off his electronic monitoring device on Friday.

The Midland Daily News reports police responded to a call from a 41-year-old woman, who said she wanted 35-year-old Joseph Saunders removed from her home on Moll Street. Troopers say they arrived and arrested Saunders, who was holding the electronic tether that had been removed from his leg.

Saunders had been arrested on May 5th for alleged home invasion and fighting with officers. He was released on a $100,000 bond in January. Forfeiting/Absconding Bond has now been added to the charges against him.