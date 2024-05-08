Home Builders Associations Spring Parade of Homes

om Spring Parade of Homes is taking place this weekend in Saginaw and Midland. HBA Parade of Homes provides the opportunity to tour local homes of all sizes and styles. HBA members who are local builders will also be available to speak with. This event is free and begins on May 11th to May 19th.

Parade of Homes are open Sat May 11, 1pm-5pm Sun May 12, 1pm-5pm Wednesday May 15 5pm-8pm Sat May 18 1pm-5pm Sun May 19 1pm-5pm. More information can be found at www.hba-parade.com to check out the Saginaw and Midland Parade routes.

