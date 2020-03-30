Holy Week Services Cancelled In Saginaw Diocese
Holy Week celebrations will not be offered publicly this year in the Diocese of Saginaw because the Governor’s Stay at Home order is in effect through April 13th, the day after Easter Sunday. Bishop Robert Gruss said “It is important that we cooperate with and support the governor and local health officials during this time. I have issued additional directives regarding the life of our parishes, the administration of the Sacraments – particularly to those who are sick and dying – and the celebration of Holy Week.”
The Bishop urged people to visit the diocesan website, www.saginaw.org, to watch daily Mass, soon find ideas about celebrating Holy Week and Easter at home, sign up to receive email updates and more. He added “Many of your parish websites are also wonderful resources during these days. I would ask you to please continue your financial support to your parish. They rely entirely on your contributions and your generosity. I am very grateful for your support, especially during this time.”
Bishop Gruss concluded by saying “It is important that all of us join with our neighbors across the State of Michigan and beyond in observing measures to address the spread of COVID-19. As we continue to practice social distancing to limit the virus’ spread, our first response as the Body of Christ is to stand strong in faith. We must remain calm and confident that the Lord is guiding our journey through these times, just as the Israelite people were led through their exodus to a land of new hope.”