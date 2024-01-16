WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Holly Mobile Home Fire from Man Attempting to Thaw Frozen Pipes

By News Desk
January 16, 2024 4:00AM EST
Share
Holly Mobile Home Fire from Man Attempting to Thaw Frozen Pipes
(Getty Images)

A man and his dog are okay after a mobile home fire in Holly on Sunday.

Fire crews were dispatched to the Holly Mobile Home Park around 5:00 P.M. for a house fire. They found the owner unconscious and began CPR. Firefighters were also able to rescue the man’s dog. The homeowner was taken to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.

Firefighters were able to quickly douse the fire, which began under the home. Officials say the man was attempting to thaw frozen water pipes, which led to the fire.

Popular Stories

1

Police Searching for Suspect in January 1st Homicide
2

Northern Michigan Woman Killed In Mundy Township Crash
3

Suspect Arrested in Saginaw Murder Case
4

Crash in Northern Bay County Sends Teen to Hospital
5

Genesee County Man Accused of Taking Nude Photos of Woman While She Changed Clothes