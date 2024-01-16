Holly Mobile Home Fire from Man Attempting to Thaw Frozen Pipes

A man and his dog are okay after a mobile home fire in Holly on Sunday.

Fire crews were dispatched to the Holly Mobile Home Park around 5:00 P.M. for a house fire. They found the owner unconscious and began CPR. Firefighters were also able to rescue the man’s dog. The homeowner was taken to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.

Firefighters were able to quickly douse the fire, which began under the home. Officials say the man was attempting to thaw frozen water pipes, which led to the fire.