It’s a big weekend for celebrating the holidays in Saginaw.

The kickoff for “Holidays in the Heart of the City” Friday night featured the traditional

lighting of the Water Treatment Plant plus horse drawn carriage rides. Director Jeanne Conger of Positive Results Downtown believes the snowy weather should have put everyone in a festive mood.

Conger added activities for Saturday include the Christmas Parade at 11 AM and

another Christmas lighting ceremony in Morley Plaza around Five PM.