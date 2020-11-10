“Hocus Pocus” stars reunite for voting PSA

The Sanderson Sisters are back together, but they’re not casting their typical spells. The stars of “Hocus Pocus” reunited to put out a special public service announcement about voting – and they even “cast a spell” on Americans to increase voter turnout.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, who started as sister witches in the 1993 film, got together virtually and shared their reunion on Instagram. The reunion-PSA hybrid was a project by I am a Voter, which also shared the video.

I am a Voter is a nonpartisan organization that aims to create a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement by unifying around “a central truth” that our democracy works best when we all participate, according to its website.

In the video, Midler, Parker and Najimy discuss their voting plans and address young voters.

“So many young people felt disenfranchised in the last election – for whatever reason – my fervent hope is that those that sat out, they decide that even if a candidate can’t get them to the exact destination point, the opportunity to get so much closer to where they know this country needs to be [is there],” Parker says.

Najimy says the “one place that we are all perfectly equal” is the voting booth, a quote from feminist Gloria Steinem.

Midler says, “people fought and died for the right to vote.”

“One thing that really sort of knocked my socks off came not so long ago when I discovered that over 100 million people who were eligible to vote last time did not vote,” Midler continues.

“They should decide which way they wanna go and make their voices heard,” Midler says.

The “Sanderson Sisters” then pretend to cast a spell – just like their characters would in “Hocus Pocus.” The video is not only a bit of 90s Halloween nostalgia, but it also includes an important message about the upcoming election.

Sahar Sanjar, founding team member of I am a Voter, thanked the three women for the “powerful PSA” in a press release obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

“To have the support of these leading women, and to see them reprise a beloved moment from the Hocus Pocus film, just ahead of Halloween, and the election, is powerful, informational, and entertaining!” Sanjar said. “We hope everyone will fall under the spell and VOTE! Our mission at I am a voter is to create compelling and positive content to reframe the conversation around civic participation. We are inspired by their activism and using their powerful voices for good!”