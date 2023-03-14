Hockey for the Homeless Raises Funds for At-Risk Youth

The Saginaw Spirit partnered with Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan to raise more than $77,000 during their 11th annual Hockey for the Homeless game on Saturday night.

The money was raised through ticket sales for a pregame broom-ball tournament, a telethon, and a post-game jersey auction selling off the specialty themed jerseys worn by the team. The 3-1 victory was played out in front of 5,565 fans, the largest crowd so far in the 2022-2023 season.

The funds raised by the event will go to provide assistance to at-risk homeless youth through the Samaritan Youth Shelter. Throughout it’s 11-year history, Hockey for the homeless has raised more than $477,000 for the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan.