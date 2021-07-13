Hit and Run Crash Claims Life of Woman in Huron County

Police in Huron County are investigating a hit and run crash that occurred Monday, July 12 around 5:5o p.m.
Police responded to the area of Campbell and Grassmere roads in Chandler Township to find 67-year-old Linda Shaw of Elkton had been struck and killed. Shaw lived very close to the scene.
Details about the crash are unclear, though a witness who was some distance away from the site told police he heard a loud crash around that time. The man told police he didn’t pay much attention as crashing sounds are common in the area due to a nearby scrap yard, though he says he saw an older, black, four-door car driven by a man stop in the area around that time. Police say the vehicle may have been heading east on Campbell at the time of the crash.
Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to please call Huron County Central Dispatch at (989) 269-6421.