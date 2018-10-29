Historic Saginaw Home Getting A New Use

It’s been referred to as the Cat Lady’s house and other names. But an Ann Arbor developer has other plans for the old Lee Mansion at 633 South Washington on Saginaw’s east side.

The city’s Director of Neighborhood Services John Stemple says there’s little information about the future commercial use of the two story house. The developer has until next July to bring the dilapidated, two story, house up to code to complete a purchase agreement. Contractors have started roof repairs and other restoration work to prevent further damage to the house.

Last week, the Saginaw City Council created an obsolete property rehabilitation district for the house. The action gives the developer an option to seek an up to 12-year tax abatement for the project.

The city had earlier taken the house, built in 1874, off a list of proposed demolitions.

633 S. Washington before a restoration project was started by an Ann Arbor-based developer. (WSGW News photos by Bill Hewitt)