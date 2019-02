Over 140 students have now graduated from the Great Lakes Bay Hispanic Leadership Institute at Saginaw Valley State University following Friday night’s ceremony for 13 individuals.

Institute Executive Director Monica Reyes says Hispanics need to help lead the future not only in places like

Saginaw, but also throughout the United States.

Reyes added Hispanics are encouraged to take on broader roles beyond their careers like becoming part of community oriented boards such as United Way.