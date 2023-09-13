Hispanic Heritage Month with Delta College

Hispanic Heritage month begins on September 15th in honor of the Independence Day celebration for several Central American Countries and ends on October 15th. Delta College had created a month long of opportunities to learn, participate and embrace the culture.

September 18 at 11am, the Hispanic Heritage Month Kick-Off event will be held at the Delta College lower west student lounge on the main campus. In addition to the campus celebrations taking place at the same time at Downtown Saginaw and Midland Centers in the commons area. Food and information on upcoming events, including a trivia night, Tejano music celebration, discussion panel will be available and open to the public.

Events include a student and civic engagement department trivia zoom, open to the public on Tuesday, September 19 at 12pm.

The month-long event schedule can be found at Delta.edu or by emailing Monica Hernandez, Assistant Director of Downtown Saginaw Delta Downtown Saginaw, at [email protected]