Hillary Clinton says she has tested positive for COVID-19

CBS News
Mar 22, 2022 @ 7:04pm

Hillary Clinton has tested positive for COVID-19, she tweeted Tuesday. The 74-year-old former secretary of state said that she is experiencing “some mild cold symptoms” but said she is “feeling fine.”

“I’m more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness,” Clinton added. “Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already!”

Clinton said that her husband, former President Bill Clinton, 75, has tested negative, adding that he will quarantine “until our household is fully in the clear.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

