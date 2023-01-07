Hillary Clinton joins Columbia University faculty

▶ Watch Video: Person to Person: Norah O’Donnell interviews Hillary and Chelsea Clinton

Former secretary of state and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will be joining the Columbia School of International and Public Affairs as a “professor of practice” next month, the university announced Thursday.

“Secretary Clinton will help lead a major new SIPA effort to convene the best policy minds from around the world for robust debate and collaboration aimed at developing innovative policy solutions,” School of International and Public Affairs Dean Keren Yarhi-Milo wrote.

Along with her faculty-appointed role, Clinton will also be a presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects, which is an initiative to connect the school’s research capabilities to the needs of the world.

In that role, Clinton will help shape the work done by the organization, including tackling subjects such as “renewing democracy during a transformational time,” and contributing to programming in topic areas ranging from climate to global development, according to the university.

On Thursday, the former first lady tweeted that she is “thrilled” to be joining Columbia University’s community.

“Columbia’s commitment to educating the next generation of policy leaders — and helping to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges — resonates personally with me. Thrilled to join this community,” Clinton said.

