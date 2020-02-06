Higher Lake Levels Predicted By Army Corps of Engineers
The U-S Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District says January 2020 water levels on all the Great Lakes were higher compared to January 2019 with the trend expected to continue into spring and summer.
According to Corps records Lakes Michigan and Huron both reached new record January high levels previously set in 1987. Lake Superior broke the January high level previously set in 1986 while Lake Saint Clair tied its record high level set in January 1986.
Officials warn the stage is set for coastal impacts and damages in 2020 including shoreline erosion to be similar to if not worse than last year. The Corps urges shoreline property owners to take precautions to protect their land.