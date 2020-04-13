      Breaking News
Michigan’s Unemployment Website Crashes From High Volume Filings

High Winds Cause Widespread Power Outages

Ann Williams
Apr 13, 2020 @ 4:33pm
source: Alpha Media Image Library

Wind gusts as high as 50 mph have been caused power outages throughout the state Monday afternoon. Both Consumers Energy and DTE Energy were warning customers to prepare by charging cell phones and other electronic devices in cases they were affected.

As of mid-afternoon, Consumers was reporting that 9,400 customers were without power. Restoration times given varied. The hardest hit areas were in western and northern Michigan.

Consumers Energy customers can get outage information by viewing the utility’s outage map: https://www.consumersenergy.com/outagemap

