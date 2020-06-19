High Water Impacting State Parks Around Michigan
Tawas Point State Park, Night Sky (source: Michigan DNR)
Tawas Point State Park in Iosco County is closing several areas due to high water levels, erosion and flooding.
Some areas include the main road leading to the park, though it remains open to foot traffic. The pavilion, lighthouse, gift shop and grille are closed for the season as are some cabins. While the campground remains open, several sites are unusable due to flooding. For a full list of affected areas at the park, visit michigan.gov/TawasPoint.
The Tawas park isn’t the only one with problems due to high water. Harrisville, Leelanau, Ludington, Muskegon and Young State parks are facing water related issues, as are Mackinac Island and Hammond Bay State Harbors, and the Lime Island Recreation area. Visit michigan.gov/DNRClosures for the latest information.
Officials also remind residents higher waters create additional safety concerns. Extra caution is needed when swimming, boating or fishing also, because higher waters can cause stronger and faster currents, deeper and colder water, unpredictable conditions and more debris floating under the water’s surface.
When visiting state park swim areas, pay attention to the beach flag warning system and frequently check it for updated warnings, as conditions can quickly change. Red flags indicate the water is unsafe and no one should swim in or enter the water. Visit Michigan.gov/HighWater for further information.