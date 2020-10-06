High Speed Chase Leads to Arrest in Lapeer County
(source: Alpha Media Image Library)
A 24-year-old Huron County man led police in Lapeer County on a high speed chase Sunday, October 4.
Police say Gerald Deering of Elkton stole a 2004 Chevy Venture minivan from a home in Attica. The occupant, a 67-year-old man, was awakened by noise coming from his driveway and saw the van drive away. The van was unlocked with keys in the ignition.
A Lapeer County sheriff’s deputy spotted the van at Imlay City and Lake Pleasant roads in Attica just before 3:30 a.m. and attempted a traffic stop. The van sped away, leading police on a chase east on Imlay City Rd. at speeds of 80-100 miles per hour. Police deployed spike strips at M-53 and Imlay City Rd., causing the vehicle to slow to a stop.
Deering was arrested around 3:35 a.m. and charged with unlawfully driving away an automobile and fourth degree fleeing a police officer by the Lapeer County Prosecutor’s Office. He’s been released on a $2,500 bond.