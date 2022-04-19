High School Student to Become Saginaw DDA Board Member

The Saginaw City Council has approved a new position on the Downtown Development Authority board.
In an effort to bring a new, younger perspective to city planning, the new position will be held by a high school student. The new DDA position will be a full member of the board, but will not have any voting power. Youth organization Government for Tomorrow will assist in choosing the student, which may happen as soon as this fall.
The organization is looking for a student with at least a 2.5 grade point average who has a passion for community involvement.