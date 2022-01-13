High School Student Arrested for Social Media Threat

A 16-year-old girl from Buena Vista Township is in the Saginaw County Juvenile Center for making a threat against Bridgeport-Spaulding High School on social media.
Bridgeport Township Police were able to identify the suspect through the social media platform after school staff notified them of the threat. Police obtained a search warrant and seized electronic media from the girl’s home to be examined by the State Police Computer Crimes Unit. No weapons were found.
The Bridgeport Township Police Department said it doesn’t treat this type of threat lightly and that any threats to the community or students should be reported immediately to 911.