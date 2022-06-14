      Weather Alert

High Heat Heading Our Way, Take Precautions to Stay Safe

News Desk
Jun 14, 2022 @ 7:05am

Extreme heat is expected in the next couple days and emergency management officials are warning Michigan residents to take precautions.

The National Weather Service says dangerous, record setting heat, severe thunderstorms and elevated to critical fire weather conditions are likely. Heat indexes may exceed 100 degrees on June 14 and 15.

Police remind residents to never leave children or pets in a hot vehicle, even if a window is rolled down. Temperatures inside a vehicle can far exceed the outside temperature, creating dangerous heat conditions in a matter of minutes and resulting in potential death.

“High heat and humidity can put additional stress on the body, which could potentially be life-threatening,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, Deputy State Director of Emergency Management and commander of EMHSD. “We’re asking that people take precautions during this time and check on the most vulnerable members of their community.”

To prepare for extreme heat:

  • Cover windows that receive morning or afternoon sun with drapes, shades, blinds or awnings to reduce the amount of heat that enters your home.
  • Check on family members or neighbors who are elderly, young, sick or have other health risks, as they are more susceptible to excessive heat.
  • Ensure pets have cool housing areas and plenty of water.
  • Learn about available cooling centers or public locations with air conditioning in your community.

To prevent heat illness:

  • Drink plenty of water and avoid alcoholic or caffeinated drinks that cause dehydration.
  • Wear clothing that allows good air circulation.
  • Limit vigorous activity.
  • If outside, avoid direct sunlight by staying in the shade.
  • Try to schedule outdoor activities during the morning or evening hours to avoid the hottest part of the day.

 

