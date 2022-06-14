High Heat Heading Our Way, Take Precautions to Stay Safe

Extreme heat is expected in the next couple days and emergency management officials are warning Michigan residents to take precautions.
The National Weather Service says dangerous, record setting heat, severe thunderstorms and elevated to critical fire weather conditions are likely. Heat indexes may exceed 100 degrees on June 14 and 15.
Police remind residents to never leave children or pets in a hot vehicle, even if a window is rolled down. Temperatures inside a vehicle can far exceed the outside temperature, creating dangerous heat conditions in a matter of minutes and resulting in potential death.
“High heat and humidity can put additional stress on the body, which could potentially be life-threatening,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, Deputy State Director of Emergency Management and commander of EMHSD. “We’re asking that people take precautions during this time and check on the most vulnerable members of their community.”
To prepare for extreme heat:
To prevent heat illness: