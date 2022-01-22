High Demand Job Training Programs Available at Delta College

Delta College is offering two job training programs for careers in high demand in the Great Lakes Bay Region.
The programs are for Chemical Process Operator and Manufacturing Warehouse and Logistics. The programs are Fast Start programs, meaning students get hands on experience in an accelerated learning system in order to quickly train and fill the positions needed for employers in the region. The Chemical Process Operator program is 13 weeks starting March 28. The Manufacturing Warehouse and Logistics course is only eight days beginning March 21.
More than 1,110 people have been trained through the Fast Start programs with full-time job placement rates at more than 90 percent, making the program effective at addressing talent needs. For more information or to apply, visit delta.edu/faststart or email [email protected].