      Weather Alert

High Demand Job Training Programs Available at Delta College

News Desk
Jan 22, 2022 @ 9:00am
(WSGW file photo)

Delta College is offering two job training programs for careers in high demand in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

The programs are for Chemical Process Operator and Manufacturing Warehouse and Logistics. The programs are Fast Start programs, meaning students get hands on experience in an accelerated learning system in order to quickly train and fill the positions needed for employers in the region. The Chemical Process Operator program is 13 weeks starting March 28. The Manufacturing Warehouse and Logistics course is only eight days beginning March 21.

More than 1,110 people have been trained through the Fast Start programs with full-time job placement rates at more than 90 percent, making the program effective at addressing talent needs. For more information or to apply, visit delta.edu/faststart or email [email protected].

Popular Posts
Shots Fired in Saginaw Township
Vacant Building Destroyed in Bangor Township Fire
New Life Coming to Historic Bay City Building
MLK Celebration Returns to Saginaw, Honors Local Leaders
Cleveland Manor Receives Consumers Energy Foundation Grant
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On