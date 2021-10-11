Herschel Walker raises $3.7 million in bid to unseat Georgia's Warnock

Former University of Georgia and NFL star Herschel Walker raised $3.7 million in the first five weeks of his U.S. Senate campaign, according to a release from his campaign.

Walker jumped into the Georgia Senate race in late August after former President Trump encouraged him to run in the GOP primary. Mr. Trump endorsed Walker shortly after the former running back launched his campaign.

Walker’s campaign said he raised the money from nearly 50,000 donors across all 50 states. More details about Walker’s haul should come by Friday, the deadline to file paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission.

“We are overwhelmed by the support from nearly 50,000 Americans who love this country and want to help our campaign,” Walker said in a statement. “We are grateful for each and every cent and look forward to continuing to travel across this great state shaking hands with real Georgians and hearing about the issues facing their communities.”

The other Republicans running to challenge Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock have not yet filed their third-quarter fundraising reports. In the second quarter, former Navy SEAL and Trump administration official Latham Saddler raised $1.4 million, Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black brought in $700,000 and veteran Kelvin King received $379,000 in contributions.

As the campaign progresses, Walker will likely face questions about his past. Associated Press story from earlier this year detailed Walker’s turbulent history and Walker has been open about his struggles with mental illness and dissociative identity disorder.

Warnock is a strong fundraiser, but has not yet reported his third quarter numbers. In the second quarter he received more than $6 million in contributions and had $10.5 million in the bank.

The Georgia Senate race is expected to be one of the most closely watched and expensive Senate races in the country. Cook Political Report rates the race “lean Democrat.”

Warnock and fellow Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff both won runoff elections in January to give Democrats control of the U.S. Senate. Warnock has to run for reelection next year because he is currently filling out the rest of retired Republican Senator Johnny Isakson’s term.