Heritage High School Yearbook Team Recognized with National Award

By News Desk
June 5, 2023 6:00AM EDT
(source: Heritage High School)

A Saginaw Township school has announced its yearbook team has received national accolades.

Heritage High School’s team has won the Jostens 2023 National Yearbook Program of Excellence Silver Level award. The program recognizes engaging yearbooks which showcase a broad representation of the student body, as well as displaying 21st century skills like information and communication technology literacy.

The Heritage team is led by advisor Lauren Seals.

