Here are all the songs on the DNC roll call playlist

▶ Watch Video: DNC ceremonial roll call ends with California nominating Kamala Harris for president

The Democratic National Convention turned a routine roll call into a dance party Tuesday night as Democrats celebrated Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s nominee for the 2024 presidential race.

The ceremonial roll call became a star-studded fest that included a live performance from Lil Jon and a medley of songs from Dolly Parton, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and others that corresponded to each state and U.S. territory.

The roll call concluded with Harris’ home state of California, which was intentionally left until the end, and featured four songs, including two from Kendrick Lamar. Harris later appeared on video from Milwaukee, where she was holding a rally, and thanked supporters for nominating her. The playlist was put together by celebrity DJ Cassidy, who posted his setlist on his Spotify.

Following the event, DJ Cassidy told Rolling Stone that he got a call a month ago from a producer of the convention, who told him they wanted him to become the convention’s “first musical maestro” for the DNC’s roll call. He told the outlet that there were many hours of “meticulous curation” involved in the choosing of songs, saying, “None of them were freestyle.”

DJ Cassidy said it was a “surreal feeling to see the ‘Pass the Mic’ experience connected to the roll call.”

“It hit me differently than I thought it would,” he said. “It felt like it brought a new life to the process that people take for granted. And the process is giving people a voice.”

Full list of songs played during DNC’s roll call

Delaware: “Higher Love” – Kygo, Whitney Houston

Alabama: “Sweet Home Alabama” – Lynyrd Skynyrd

Alaska: “Feel It Still” – Portugal. The Man

American Samoa: “The Edge of Glory” – Lady Gaga

Arizona: “Edge of Seventeen” – Stevie Nicks

Arkansas: “Don’t Stop” – Fleetwood Mac

Colorado: “September” – Earth, Wind & Fire

Connecticut: “Signed Sealed, Delivered” – Stevie Wonder

Democrats abroad: “Love Train” – The O’Jays

Washington, D.C.: “Let Me Clear My Throat” – DJ Kool

Florida: “Won’t Back Down” – Tom Petty

Georgia: “Turn Down for What” – Lil Jon

Georgia: “Get Low” – Lil John & the East Side Boyz

Guam: “Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

Hawaii: “24K Magic” – Bruno Mars

Idaho: “Private Idaho” – The B-52s

Illinois: "Sirius" – The Alan Parsons Project

Indiana: “Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough” – Michael Jackson

Iowa: “Celebrate” – Kool & the Gang

Kansas: “Carry on Wayward Son” – Kansas

Kentucky: “First Class” – Jack Harlow

Louisiana: “All I Do Is Win” – DJ Khaled

Maine: “Shut Up and Dance” – Walk the Moon

Maryland: “Respect” – Aretha Franklin

Massachusetts: “I’m Shipping up to Boston” – Dropkick Murphys

Michigan: “Lose Yourself” – Eminem

Minnesota: “Kiss” – Prince

Minnesota: “1999” – Prince

Mississippi: “Twisting the Night Away” – Sam Cooke

Missouri: “Good Luck, Babe” – Chappell Roan

Montana: “American Woman” – Lenny Kravitz

Nebraska: “Firework” – Katy Perry

Nevada: “Mr. Brightside” – The Killers

New Hampshire: “Don’t Stop Believin'” – Journey

New Jersey: “Born in the U.S.A.” – Bruce Springsteen

New Mexico: “Confident” – Demi Lovato

New York: “Empire State of Mind” – Jay Z and Alicia Keys

North Carolina: “Raise Up” – Petey Pablo

North Dakota: “Girl On Fire” – Alicia Keys

Ohio: “Green Light” – John Legend, Andre 3000

Oklahoma: “Ain’t Going Down (Till the Sun Comes Up)” – Garth Brooks

Oregon: “Float On” – Modest Mouse

Pennsylvania: “Black and Yellow” – Wiz Khalifa

Pennsylvania: “Motownphilly” – Boyz II Men

Puerto Rico: “Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

Puerto Rico: "Despacito" – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

South Carolina: “Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine” – James Brown

South Dakota: “What I Like About You” – The Romantics

Tennessee: "9 To 5" – Dolly Parton

Texas: “Texas Hold ‘Em” – Beyoncé

Utah: “Animal” – Neon Trees

Vermont: “Stick Season” – Noah Kahan

Virginia: “The Way I Are” – Timbaland

Washington: “Can’t Hold Us” – Macklemore

West Virginia: “Take Me Home, Country Roads” – John Denver

Wisconsin: “Jump Around” – House of Pain

Wyoming: “I Gotta Feeling” – Black Eyed Peas

Virgin Islands: “VI to the Bone” – Mic Love

California: “The Next Episode” – Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg

California: “Alright” – Kendrick Lamar

California: They Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

California: “California Love” – Tupac

The third night of the DNC kicks off Wednesday, with a focus on how the party’s new ticket plans to fight for America’s freedoms. Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is expected to officially accept the vice presidential nomination and will be among the list of speakers.