Hepatitis A Case Reported at Michigan Renaissance Festival

Anyone who attended the Michigan Renaissance Festival near Holly on September 1 or 2 is being advised to have a hepatitis A vaccination. Health officials say someone who attended the festival this month was ill with hepatitis A. and those who were there around the same time could have been exposed.

The Oakland County Health Division said the person was at the festival on Sept. 1. Health officials say anyone who was at the event, including those working there on Sept. 1 should get the hepatitis A vaccine by this Saturday. Those who were there on Sept. 2 should do so by Sunday and on Sept. 3 by Monday.

Officials say vaccination can prevent hepatitis A if given within 14 days after potential exposure. The disease attacks the liver and causes symptoms including abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, fever and jaundice.