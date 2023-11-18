Hemmeter Elementary School Making High Marks

Hemmeter Elementary School in Saginaw Township was recently ranked in the top 15 best elementary schools in Michigan by US News and World Report. Hemmeter Elementary is a kindergarten to 5 th grade gifted and talented magnet school. Magnet schools are a small category of public schools that typically emphasize specific areas of study or a particular teaching method.

Hemmeter Elementary School has a current enrollment of approximately 317 students. There are more than 4,300 magnet schools educating about 3.5 million children, about one in every 15 public school students.

The school was also ranked #3 in Michigan magnet elementary schools. Schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well the school prepares their students for high school. This ranking puts them in the top one percent of all elementary schools in the state.