Hemmeter Elementary Kindergarten Teacher Honored with SVSU Education Award

A Saginaw Township Community Schools Kindergarten teacher has been selected as a recipient of the 2024 Heroes in Education Award through the College of Education at Saginaw Valley State University.

Jennifer Moeller has been a teacher for 21 years, with 10 of those at Hemmeter Elementary. She was nominated by fellow teacher, Kelly Hendrick, whose submission highlighted Moeller’s personalized student behavior plans, her warm and soothing classroom atmosphere, her work as a SeeSaw program ambassador and the creation of a literacy walking path funded by a grant for which she applied.

SVSU’s Heroes in Education Award is an annual recognition to highlight employees in the education industry who are honored for their dedication to student growth. Moeller will be recognized at an awards reception to be held at SVSU in April.