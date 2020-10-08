Hemlock Students Working to Become Saginaw County’s First Female Eagle Scouts
source: Hemlock Public School District
Two Hemlock High School students are about to become Saginaw County’s first female Eagle Scouts. Juniors Kylie Kienitz and Isabella Light are completing special projects to earn the prestigious rank as part of the newly rebranded Boy Scouts of America program, which now offers
co-ed programs under the name “Scouts BSA.”
Kienitz’s project involves placing a monument honoring first responders on the Saginaw County Courthouse grounds, which she hopes to have done before winter. Light will be building fire pits at Saginaw Field and Stream for members to use.
The process to become an Eagle Scout includes a long list of requirements that have to be completed before the scout turns 18. The special service project must helpful to a religious institution, school, or the scout’s community. It must also benefit an organization other than the Boy Scouts of America.